Environmental fallout from Shahid Rajaee port blast: 36,000 cubic meters of contaminated soil

By IFP Editorial Staff

The recent explosion at Bandar Shahid Rajaee in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has caused significant environmental damage, with over 36,000 cubic meters of soil contaminated.

That’s according to Shahram Fadakar, Director General of Marine and Coastal Ecosystem Protection at Iran’s Department of Environment.

He attributed the disaster to improper storage of flammable and explosive materials, citing failures in zoning, transport standards, and staff training.

The blast turned approximately 8,000 tons of tea and an equal quantity of rice into unusable waste due to heat and airborne particulates. Numerous shipping containers filled with meat, fish, chicken feet, and other perishables were also destroyed.

Fadakar emphasized that the affected area already suffered from pre-existing soil and water contamination. The explosion has worsened the situation, demanding immediate cleanup and remediation.

In response, multiple emergency meetings were held with the Hormozgan Governor and the Provincial Crisis Management Committee.

A special task force on environmental and public health impacts has been formed to address the aftermath.

