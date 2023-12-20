Entire world enraged by Israel, US atrocities in Gaza Strip: Iran president

Raisi made the remarks in a Tuesday phone call with his Turkmen counterpart Sardar Bardimohamedov.

The Iranian chief executive denounced “what is being afflicted on the oppressed people of Gaza in terms of oppression and crime, by the Zionist regime and the US.”

The atrocities, he added, “have deeply affected and enraged not only all the world’s Muslims, but only the entire people of the world.”

The Iranian president emphasized the need to use all available capacities towards providing assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza.

The remarks came amid an ongoing war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the Gaza Strip since October 7 in response to an operation staged by the territory’s resistance movements.

Close to 20,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died during the military campaign so far.

As the Israeli regime’s most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across the besieged Palestinian territory.