Entangled leopard returns to habitat after rescue operation near Tehran 

A local wildlife protection official said the operation to rescue the leopard lasted several hours from the afternoon until late evening on Thursday.

For this purpose, the rescuers first anesthetized the leopard and then disentangled it from the barbed wire fence.

The animal was then safely returned to its natural habitat. Leopards of Iran are on the list of animals facing the danger of extinction.

The Persian leopard is listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List; the population is estimated at fewer than 871–1,290 mature individuals and is considered declining.