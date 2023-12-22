Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...
EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Entangled leopard returns to habitat after rescue operation near Tehran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A wildlife rescue team has saved a leopard entangled in a barbed wire fence of a garden in the city of Firouzkouh, northeast of the capital Tehran. 

A local wildlife protection official said the operation to rescue the leopard lasted several hours from the afternoon until late evening on Thursday.

For this purpose, the rescuers first anesthetized the leopard and then disentangled it from the barbed wire fence.

The animal was then safely returned to its natural habitat. Leopards of Iran are on the list of animals facing the danger of extinction.

The Persian leopard is listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List; the population is estimated at fewer than 871–1,290 mature individuals and is considered declining.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks