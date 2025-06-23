E3 countries call on Iran to “engage in negotiations”

“We call upon Iran to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns associated with its nuclear program. We stand ready to contribute to that goal in coordination with all parties,” the countries said in a joint statement released Sunday.

They also reiterated their stance against Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, saying it was their continued aim to “prevent Iran” from doing so.

“We urge Iran not to take any further action that could destabilize the region,” the statement added.

The US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan has escalated concerns that there could be regional consequences in this conflict.

The E3 countries stated they are committed “to peace and stability” in the region and expressed their support for Israel’s security.

“We will continue our joint diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and ensure the conflict does not intensify and spread further,” the statement read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has declared that the United States had decided to “blow up” diplomacy, after Washington strikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites.

Iran’s foreign minister issued a new statement on social media, commenting on European officials urging Iran to “return” to negotiations following the US aerial attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities.

“Last week, we were in negotiations with the US when Israel decided to blow up that diplomacy. This week, we held talks with the E3/EU when the US decided to blow up that diplomacy,” Araqchi wrote on X

“What conclusion would you draw? To Britain and the EU High Rep, it is Iran which must ‘return’ to the table,” he said.

“But how can Iran return to something it never left, let alone blew up?” the ranking diplomat added.