Saturday, June 24, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Dozens hospitalized as dust storm hits Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air Pollution

An Iranian official says more than 170 people have been hospitalized following dust storm ripping through the Sistan region, in southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan over the past three days.

Majid Mohebbi, general director of the crisis management headquarters of Sistan and Baluchestan added five cities in Sistan including Zabol, Zahak, Hamoun, Hirmand and Nimrouz in north of the province were hit by the storm.

He added 146 people were treated as outpatients while 26 others are still hospitalized.

There has been no report of damage to people’s property yet, the official said.

Meanwhile Meteorological Department of Sistan and Baluchistan Province has predicted
heavy dust will keep hitting the province till Monday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks