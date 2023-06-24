Dozens hospitalized as dust storm hits Iran’s southeast

Majid Mohebbi, general director of the crisis management headquarters of Sistan and Baluchestan added five cities in Sistan including Zabol, Zahak, Hamoun, Hirmand and Nimrouz in north of the province were hit by the storm.

He added 146 people were treated as outpatients while 26 others are still hospitalized.

There has been no report of damage to people’s property yet, the official said.

Meanwhile Meteorological Department of Sistan and Baluchistan Province has predicted

heavy dust will keep hitting the province till Monday.