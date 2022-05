Last week, news broke that the mayor of the 3rd district of Tehran’s 19th region had been hit by dagger-wielding thugs.

Images of the mayor with his clothes soaked in blood went viral and became talk of the town.

He claimed that he had been attacked by a mob with daggers while visiting an illegal construction site to prevent illegal building there.

Soon, Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani visited the man and praised his courage. Zakani also ordered an investigation into the matter.