Differences narrowed at Iran-US talks: FM Araqchi

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the fourth round of indirect talks with the US in Muscat on Sunday evening, Araqchi said the talks were held “more seriously and explicitly” than the three previous rounds.

He said the two sides have moved away from the general discussions and entered into details.

While the negotiations are becoming difficult, today’s talks were useful coupled with explicitness, the Iranian foreign minister added.

He noted that the Iranian and American negotiators have gained a better understanding of each other’s stances, as the differences have been narrowed.

The stances of the two sides have moved closer, Araqchi said.

He noted that the two countries have agreed to proceed with the talks, while the foreign minister of Oman will arrange the next round, which may occur within a week.

The foreign minister stated that Iran has reminded the US negotiators to avoid making contradictory comments and rectify their approach, stressing that contradictory statements are not useful for the talks.

If the US’ contradictory stances are repeated, Iran will have to act accordingly, he warned.

Asked about the technical issues and the enrichment of uranium inside Iran, Araqchi reaffirmed that enrichment activities must continue in Iran.

There is no way for compromise over Iran’s right to enrichment, he underlined.

Although limits might be put on the level and volume of uranium enrichment in some periods as a means of building trust, enrichment in principle is non-negotiable, he stated.

Araqchi noted that Iran has also emphasized the necessity for the removal of sanctions.

Iran and the US have held four rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.