‘Developing nuclear power plants Iran’s key strategy’

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s nuclear chief has called for the development of nuclear power plants for access to clean energy, saying “this is a national strategy and a priority” of Iran.

Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami made the comment during a visit to the nuclear site in Darkhovein near the southwestern city of Shadegan.

“In the world, things are being navigated toward using clean renewable energy and this is a key issue and a priority of the 13th administration,” he said.

“Today, nuclear economy has a high added value and it has zero pollution and is considered the cleanest power production industry in the world. That is why we should leap in nuclear science and technology.”

Eslami stressed that Darkhovein site is among the most important nuclear facilities in the country, adding that its objective is supplying the electricity needed in the south western province of Khouzestan, which has been facing shortages over the past years.

