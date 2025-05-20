Deputy Foreign Minister: Contradictory US positions affect atmosphere of talks with Iran

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, in an exclusive interview with a Fars News Agency correspondent on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, referred to recent remarks by Steve Witkoff, the US senior negotiator, about uranium enrichment in Iran—specifically that even one percent enrichment is unacceptable.

Takht-Ravanchi added, “Witkoff once said that Iran does not need enrichment beyond 3.67 percent. Then he said that even one percent is unacceptable. It’s unclear what their actual position is.”

He stated: “Such contradictory or conflicting positions do have an impact on the negotiations.”

He further noted: “Enrichment is a very critical issue. The Americans are aware of our sensitivities, positions, and rights—so we’ll see what stance they take in practice.”

He also mentioned that the time and location of the fifth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US have not yet been determined.

Regarding talks between Iran and Europe, Takht-Ravanchi said: “In our discussions, the Europeans have expressed interest in maintaining contact with us at various levels. We are in contact at the deputy foreign minister level and in capitals, and at the ministerial level, a time still needs to be set.”

He emphasized: “Talks with Europe have always been ongoing and have not been cut off.”