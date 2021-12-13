Delegations in Vienna hold intensive meetings

Diplomatic delegations to the Vienna talks held intensive bilateral and multilateral meetings at different levels on Monday in a bid to reach a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and remove oppressive anti-Iran sanctions.

The European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora said the parties are making an effort to hammer out an agreement.

After the discussions at the Coburg Hotel in the Austrian capital on Monday, the P4+1 diplomats held talks with the delegation of the United States.

Iran has refused to talk directly to U.S. negotiators because America unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier on Monday that the chances of reaching an agreement are higher than before the resumption of negotiations, and it is better to say that there are reasons to expect progress.

Reports say the talks in Vienna have made progress and the involved parties are narrowing their differences.

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri said on Sunday that as a result of the interaction and meetings held over the past few days at different levels, the differences between the parties on the scope of negotiable issues are narrowing.