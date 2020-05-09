Defensive Driving: How to Be Safe and Responsible

Driving on the roads serves as one dangerous occupation on the planet, and there are numerous defensive driving steps that all drivers need to adhere, to reduce the risk of crashing.

Being compliant with the recommended hours of service and performing routine vehicle inspections are equally crucial, although defensive driving could aid in shielding you when on the road. Defensive driving aims to eliminate all chances of having a crash since you cannot be sure how other drivers are reasoning, hence the need to take caution. Let’s look at a few driving tips that will keep you safe on the roads.

Always be Ready for Anything

You should take note of road or weather conditions before the start of your journey. Observing the speed limit on a sunny day might be acceptable; however, on a rainy or snowy day, you might want to reduce that speed to reduce your chances of having an accident. In case you have an accident, you should move yourself to safety and call for help. When everything appears settled, you can visit the site and gather personal information such as insurance details and the other driver’s name. In an accident, ensure that you take videos and photos of the scene and the most crucial bit, ensure that you contact your car accident lawyer.

Besides the accident, ensure that you watch the traffic and that you are always prepared to adjust your driving. Similar to your home emergency plan, ensure that you have a contingency plan when driving. This way, you will have an idea of how to react in extreme situations, and you can avoid some life-threatening conditions. An escape plan could be as simple as having some space around your car when you swerve off the road to avoid a hazard.

Avoid Distractions

Always keep your eyes up and avoid roadside distractions. Based on a study conducted by the Virginia transport Institute, the most significant distractions on the road were established as having interactions with passengers, being emotional or tired, using a touchscreen, writing, or reading and using that cell phone when driving. Placing all objects at the front seat and having to either lock or shut down the phone are great ways to eliminate distractions and increase your safety when on the road.

Always Look Ahead

When diving, always ensure that your eyes are as far ahead as possible. Drivers tend to lose focus sometimes, and they only focus on the region directly in front of them. Keep in mind that the area that’s directly in front of you is a danger zone bin where a hazard stands on the road. At this moment, your eyes should be fixed ahead, such that you have enough time to respond to situations that surround you.

Inspect the Mirrors

Always ensure that you regularly check the mirrors and that your eyes are continually rolling so that you capture as much information as you possibly can. For instance, when you realize that the van in front of you has slowed down, you immediately brake. In case your eyes are only fixated on the vehicle ahead, you might fail to note other cars that are changing their lanes, and this could end up in an accident.

Remain Alert

It is always advisable to avoid drowsy driving and take the necessary breaks. Drowsy driving often results in dangerous behavior such as failure to brake when required, unnecessary changing of lanes, and car accidents. Studies show that in the USA, truck drivers sleep less than 6 hours a day, 43% of drivers have fallen asleep behind the wheel and that drowsiness affects the driving performance even more than intoxicated driving. By adhering to the hours of service, you will avoid driver fatigue, and above all, you will have abided by the law. A cup of coffee won’t keep you sober, ensure that you get enough rest to avoid accidents.

Maintain a Safe Distance and Always Leave Space

You can always control the space between your car and the one that stands in front of you. That’s the only distance that you are at liberty to manage and, therefore, take into account your speed, the weather patterns, and the type of vehicle that’s ahead. For instance, a smaller car can stop much faster compared to a huge truck; therefore, you would want to leave enough space between your vehicles.

Defensive driving is an essential practice for all drivers considering that the most remarkable achievement would be to arrive home safe and sound. Vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury and death in the USA; therefore, you would want to observe the above safety precautions to be on the safe side.