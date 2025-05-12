Death toll from Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port explosion rises to 58

Head of Hormozgan Justice Department Mojtaba Ghahremani said 51 of those killed have now been identified, while seven individuals remain officially missing.

He spoke about rumors regarding the number of the unaccounted for, stressing that only seven families have reported missing loved ones to the judiciary and police.

“Any figures beyond that are inaccurate,” Ghahremani said.

The head of Hormozgan Justice Department added that a meeting with the families of the victims and the missing will be held later on Monday to gather their statements and complaints. Ghahremani also noted that the judiciary is taking steps to ensure the prompt payment of compensation to the victims’ families.

In addition, around 400 injured individuals have visited the Hormozgan Forensic Medical Department for examination and special legal cases have been opened for them to facilitate compensation.

“We will not delay in addressing the rights of those affected by this tragedy,” Ghahremani said.

The explosion happened last week at Shahid Rajaee Port, one of Iran’s busiest commercial ports located near Bandar Abbas. The cause of the blast is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest an industrial accident.