Daily: Opponents of JCPOA revival benefit from anti-Iran sanctions

“Some see their interests at stake as the negotiations make progress, and others may want to disregard the principles, ideals, or interests of the country and the nation in order to expedite reaching an outcome in the negotiations. Both are wrong ideas and negotiators should not give in to either,” the daily wrote in an opinion piece.

The newspaper says given the comments and actions of officials in charge of the country’s foreign policy and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in recent days, it appears that they are preparing the ground for reaching an agreement in Vienna in coordination with the decision-makers and officials responsible for the talks in Vienna.

Iran’s voluntary move to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to install cameras in the Karaj facility and the comments of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian about the lifting of sanctions are two examples of such actions and comments, the daily noted.

Now that the negotiating team is determined to resolve the disputes, revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and lift the sanctions with the full support of the establishment, everyone should support the negotiators, the Jomhouri-e Eslami wrote.

The establishment has decided to resolve the existing differences, to revive the JCPOA and to lift the sanctions while protecting Iran’s principles, ideals, and national interests, the daily added.

The Jomhouri-e Eslami described the opponents of JCPOA revival inside Iran as businessmen who benefit from anti-Iran sanctions, and foreign opponents of the JCPOA as those opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran.