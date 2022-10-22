Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Covid-19 in Iran: Over 130 patients in critical condition

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran reached 144,543 on Saturday, according to official figures. More than 130 patients are in intensive care units nationwide.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,543, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A sum of 209 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,330,278 patients out of a total of 7,555,903 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

A sum of 132 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,109,787 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,514,075 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,299,400 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks