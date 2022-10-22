Covid-19 in Iran: Over 130 patients in critical condition

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,543, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A sum of 209 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,330,278 patients out of a total of 7,555,903 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

A sum of 132 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,109,787 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,514,075 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,299,400 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.