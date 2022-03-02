Covid daily caseload in Iran sharply decreases

The deaths push to 137,267 the number of people killed by the disease. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry recorded 6,234 new cases of the Coronavirus that included 1,272 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the daily caseload and death tool respectively stood at 9,300 and 226.

Many of the new cases of Covid in Iran are Omicron, the latest strain of the virus that is highly contagious.

This comes as Iran is pressing ahead with its nationwide vaccination campaign. The number of triple-vaxxed people is 23,356,372 while the total number of Covid vaccine doses given so far stands at over 141 million.

Hundreds of cities and towns across Iran are marked red now, the highest level of risk from Covid. There is one blue city.