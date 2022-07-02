Saturday, July 2, 2022
Health ministry: Coronavirus cases rising in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Health authorities in Iran have underlined the importance of Covid-19 booster jabs as figures indicate that the number of cases of infection and hospitalization with the disease is on the rise.

Mohammad Mehdi Gooya, the head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Management Center, said on Saturday although the new cases show mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, diarrhea, and vomiting, the number of patients is growing.

He warned that people who have not received the vaccine so far might show more severe symptoms and advised them to use facial masks in closed spaces.

The Iranian health ministry on Friday reported that one person died in the country and 463 new cases were logged over the past 24 hours.

The pandemic has left 141,385 deaths in the country with a population of over 85 million people.

Over 150 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Iran.
More than 64 million Iranians have received the first dose and nearly 58 million people have so far received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nearly 28 million people have got the third shot as the booster jab.

