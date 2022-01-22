Corbyn: UK complicit in Saudi Yemen crimes

At least 87 people have been killed after Saudi military aircraft targeted Sa’ada detention center on Friday. At least 266 people were injured, most of them in critical condition, according to Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Taha Al-Mutawakil.

Reacting to the deadly strikes, Corbyn wrote on Twitter, “the UK government is complicit in these crimes through arming and training the Saudi-led war on Yemen.”

“Arms sales to Saudi Arabia must end now,” he added.

Corbyn had called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “stop arming Saudi Arabia”.

Several British MPs have stressed it was “shameful” the UK was “complicit” in the Yemeni conflict, and London “should hang its head in shame at its central role in helping to create the world’s worst humanitarian crisis by training, equipping and enabling the Saudi regime to bomb innocent Yemeni civilians”.

Yemen has slammed the US and the UK for openly supporting Saudi Arabia in its military aggression against the war-torn country while urging the Sana’a government defending the nation to stop fighting, stating such a dual approach is meant to keep up arms sales to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against the Arab world’s most impoverished nation in March 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power in Yemen to Riyadh’s favorite officials.

The death toll of the war, now in its seventh year, will reach an estimated 377,000 by the end of 2021, according to a recent report from the UN’s Development Programme.

The fighting has seen some 80 percent of the population, or 24 million people, relying on aid and assistance, including 14.3 million who are in acute need.