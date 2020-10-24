Comparing the Different Types of Bathroom Partition Pricing

A bathroom partition is a boundary usually installed inside the bathrooms, which divides the room into small cubicles. It acts as a barrier for people who use the bathroom because privacy is necessary for every individual.

Since we live in a world where budgeting is a crucial aspect of living, especially if the business is involved, knowing the price of almost everything we spend our money with is an important matter. When installing bathroom partitions, quality and durability are not the only things to consider. Bathroom partition pricing is one thing that should be given attention, too!

The installation of bathroom partitions is usually a concern for business owners with huge buildings such as schools, malls, and offices. A company must have proper bathroom facilities. Taking into consideration the total cost, this already includes the materials that will be used.

Types of Partitions and the Ideal Bathroom Partition Pricing

Powder-Coated Bathroom Partitions

Powder-coated bathroom partitions are made of galvanized zinc-coated material. When the steel is molded into panels, it is polished and coated with a high-performance powder coating. These steel partitions are thin and light, so they are easy to setup.

This type of partition is also one of the most popular bathroom options for businesses (usually the small ones), churches and restaurants. Plus, minor damage and scratches can be quickly remedied. These are fire-and rust-resistant, too. The powder-coated partitions price usually starts at $315 per stall.

Plastic Laminate Bathroom Partitions

Plastic laminate bathroom partitions a highly customizable material, cost-effective, and goes in many various designs. It is formed by spreading high-pressure laminate on particleboard. This form of partition is not suitable for high humidity environments—however, a standard option for various areas. The two best features are their design stability and economic benefits. These have a CLASS B fireproof classification and are scratch resistant and high impact resistant. Plastic laminate stall walls price usually starts as low as $400 a stall.

Solid Plastic Bathroom Partitions

One of the most economically friendly choices is the solid plastic bathroom partition. They are built for longevity. This material suits well in buildings, particularly those that accommodate a large number of people every day (such as restaurants and schools). Because of its durability, solid plastic can stand up to high-volume everyday usage. It also operates well under fresh, snowy, cold, and hot conditions. These panels are also damage-prone and scratch-prone. Unlike metal partitions, there is no need for a touch-up cleaning painting. The solid plastic partition walls price usually starts at just $475 per stall. Hardware is used with the installation.

Stainless Steel Bathroom Partitions

Stainless steel is the ideal equipment for the walls of a bathroom partition. Scratches are quickly remedied and patched out to show a decent shine. It is robust and rust-resistant even with the most humid conditions. Stainless steel is not easy to remove and is not flammable. These will stand up to most heavy-duty and industrial-duty chemical cleaners, ensuring that the air stays sanitary. They are a smart choice for high-traffic places that are very much used. The stainless-steel bathroom partition price usually starts at $600 per stall.

Phenolic Bathroom Partitions

Solid phenolic core partition walls are made of matt-finished acrylic laminate. The strong panels are often decorative and give an esthetic appeal to the bathroom areas; they are easy to maintain and flexible. The panels are of a typical class B fire rating. They are quick to build, and the phenolic partitions price usually starts as low as $650 per space.

No matter what high-quality materials are bought and used in a commercial bathroom, the equipment used to install is included in the frames’ price. They are easy to configure. A handyman or carpenter would be able to mount them quickly and efficiently.

Tips to Get Acquainted with the Installation of Bathroom Partition

It is important to know the bathroom’s overall design and layout and learn all about the materials and parts for each bathroom partition. Stall configurations, panels, doors, and pilasters are the three key components of a partition. Panels extend between stalls to provide privacy and security, doors for the entry and exit, the pilasters to secure both the doors and the panels, and serves as the foundation.

All the materials are already included with a bathroom partition kit, but several resources or tools are needed to install the partitions. The tools that are needed will be depending on the materials of the partition that is installed. Some of the tools that can help in installing the bathroom partition would be a pencil, tape measure, drill bits, chalk line, jig and or circular saw, two spring clamps, a 2×4 scrap piece of wood to help stabilize the panel while you install the partition, and a power drill,.

Example of Bathroom Partition Installation

Overhead Brace Partition

A standard feature of many public toilets, these partitions can be built in virtually any room imaginable because they do not require advanced floor construction. They are also offered in a range of material choices, from laminate to stainless steel. Each partition material, except for stainless steel, could be made to choose colors to fit a particular theme or design for the bathroom.

Floor Mounted Partition

These are incredibly functional in bathrooms that have elevated or significantly low ceilings that could not possibly support a ceiling hanging or floor-to-ceiling partition mounting system. This appealing partitioning structures should be firmly secured to a firm base, such as concrete.

Ceiling Hung Partition

Opposite the floor-based partitions, the ceiling-hung partitions are based on the bathroom wall and ceiling. These new mounting systems require the careful construction of sheet metal ceilings supports. Since it not directly anchored on the floor, it allows ceiling hanging partitions easier to wash – particularly if stainless steel or powder-coated material is used as bathroom partitions, walls, and doors.

Floor-to-Ceiling Partition

Floor-to-ceiling partitions are ideal for sites that are commonly used by many people. These highly robust partitions are suitable for public meeting spaces such as arenas, auditoriums, conference halls, and other public spaces that attract a number of visitors every day.