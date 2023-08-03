Thursday, August 3, 2023
Closure of Iranian E-com giant lifted

By IFP Editorial Staff
Digi Kala

The shutdown of Iran’s e-commerce giant, Digikala, came to an end on Thursday afternoon after the relevant authorities lifted the ban they had imposed on the online retailer.

The lifting of the ban comes as two offices of Digikala in Tehran were sealed by the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the e-commerce giant published photos of its female employees violating the hijab law.

In recent weeks, several businesses have faced similar punitive measures following their failure to observe the hijab law.

Online book retailer, Taghcheh, and a few other startups were also shut down after their managers, owners, and employees either violated or failed to enforce the governing rules pertaining to Islamic hijab.

