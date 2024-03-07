Thursday, March 7, 2024
China’s FM calls for permanent UN membership for Palestine

By IFP Media Wire
China FM Wang Yi

Beijing supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations (UN), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Noting that the failure to end the humanitarian disaster caused by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict today in the 21st century is a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace for civilization, Wang called on the international community to act to give priority to an immediate ceasefire.

The foreign minister stated the Palestinian people have the right to live in the world, calling for the release of all those held captive.

Restoring justice to the Palestinian people and fully implementing the two-state solution is the only way to break the vicious circle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts, Wang added.

“We support Palestine’s full membership in the UN, and urge certain UN Security Council member to stop laying obstacles to that end,” Wang said.

He added that China calls for a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution.

