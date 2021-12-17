Sunday, December 19, 2021
China supports Iran’s positions during Vienna talks

By IFP Editorial Staff

China has supported Iran’s positions during the Vienna talks aimed at removing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone that Beijing backs Iran’s approach to the negotiations given the positive actions and initiatives of the Islamic Republic.

Amir Abdollahian also thanked the Chinese government’s support for Tehran during the nuclear talks in Vienna, describing the negotiations there as good overall. He however criticized the lack of initiative on the part of the Western parties.

The foreign ministers of Iran and China also spoke over a range of other issues.

Amir Abdollahian deplored the US government and some Western countries over their move to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. He announced the presence of senior sports officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with the caravan of Iranian athletes in this important event.

Amir Abdollahian also voiced his readiness to visit Beijing in the near future.

Wang Yi also thanked Iran for its stance on the West’s action in connection with the Beijing Winter Olympics. He described the relations between the two countries as strategic and announced the Chinese government’s determination to further expand and deepen relations.

Wang Yi also described the forthcoming visit of the Iranian foreign minister to China as an opportunity to advance the common goals of Tehran and Beijing.

The top Chinese diplomat reaffirmed his country’s support for Iran in the fight against Covid 19 until the eradication of the disease.

In the end, Iran’s foreign minister described actions such as the AUKUS treaty (between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom) as a sign of a severe weakening of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, NPT, through the application of double standards.

