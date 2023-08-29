China, Pakistan hold joint air drill to bolster defense cooperation

Ground and air forces from the two sides are “focusing on organizing joint training in typical combat scenarios such as joint air defense, joint countermeasures, and joint seizure and control,” said a Chinese Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry added that two sides will use fighters, early warning aircraft and several other types of planes, as well as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops during the exercise being held in China.

Chinese naval aviation units will also be involved in the training, it noted.

it is the 10th joint exercise between the air forces. The first was held in 2011.

China represents Pakistan’s largest defense partner, followed by the US.

In recent months, China has staged a series of joint military drills aimed at fighting terrorism and countering the US influence in the region.

Washington has become more vigilant about the relations between Beijing and regional countries.

Beijing says such drills are countermeasures in the face of provocations by the United States and its allies.

In March, China, Iran and Russia conducted joint drills in the Sea of Oman. The Marine Security Belt 2023 aimed to strengthen regional security. Observers from Pakistan and Kazakhstan also participated in the drills.