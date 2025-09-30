Bringing Iranians to their knees is a pipe dream: Pezeshkian

“They want to force us to submit to base and vile people, but even imagining that has no place in my mind,” Pezeshkian said.

“Bringing Iran and our people to their knees is a pipe dream.”

The UN Security Council restored the anti-Iran sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday at 0000 GMT. The sanctions will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with the Islamic Republic and target the country’s defensive missile program.

The move came nearly two days after the United States and its allies vetoed a draft resolution submitted by China and Russia on delaying the so-called “snapback” mechanism inside the deal that would return the bans.

Pezeshkian added that the government will do everything for the nation’s dignity, striving to solve problems and use all resources for the people, who are targeted by revived economic sanctions.

The president recalled that adversaries never expected Iranians to unite during the twelve days of the US-Israel war in June.

“They assumed Iran had weakened, but the people’s steadfastness upset all their calculations.”

He criticized the American and European politicians who speak of human rights and democracy, adding, “Take a look at what they’re doing in Gaza. A regime that has sown chaos in the region has not once been sanctioned in the Security Council because the United States erases decisions with a veto.”

The notion of human rights, the United Nations and UNESCO are nothing but lies, the president said, “because innocents are being killed before their eyes and Israel attacks any country it wishes.”