Billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets unlocked

IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy has said 3.5 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets was recently unlocked.
Mehdi Safari noted that Iran has held positive talks with countries where Iranian assets are frozen.

Safari added that the talks produced good results. He also said he met with European officials during a trip to the continent and one country is going to soon release a huge amount of Iranian funds.
Safari did not specify the country though.
Safari accompanied the Iranian negotiating team last week during the Vienna talks where he met several European officials including Austria’s deputy foreign minister.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari spoke of expansion of ties with Tajikistan, saying exports to the country has increased three-fold from 60 to 180 million dollars. He also said exports to Uzbekistan increased from 120 to 500 million dollars.
The new Iranian administration has said its foreign policy prioritizes neighboring countries. To this end, the administration of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has made numerous efforts since taking office to expand ties with neighbors including the Central Asian countries.

