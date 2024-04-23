Biden assures Zelensky US will ‘quickly provide’ security package

Biden on Monday told Zelensky the U.S. has a “lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression” and that “his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield and air defense needs as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental and he signs it into law”.

The president also told Zelensky that economic assistance from the U.S. aims to help Ukraine maintain financial stability, build infrastructure following attacks from Russia and support reform while Ukraine moves toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday to advance a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine, which the House passed over the weekend.

The Senate is widely expected to approve the foreign aid package this week after 22 of 49 Senate Republicans voted for it when it passed the Senate in February.

Zelensky claimed in an interview with NBC on Sunday Ukraine has a chance of victory in the conflict with Russia now that the US House of Representatives has approved more weapons for Kiev.