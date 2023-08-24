Thursday, August 24, 2023
type here...
Media WireFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Benefits of Iran’s accession to BRICS to be historic: President Raisi

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stated that the benefits of Tehran’s membership in the BRICS bloc of emerging economies would be historic.

The president made the remarks addressing the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, an event in which Iran and five other countries were admitted to the bloc.

This membership will mark a new chapter and a stronger step towards justice, fairness, morality, and lasting peace in the international scene, Raisi said.

He praised the decision of the BRICS members to expand the bloc, calling it an admirable measure that paves the way for global development based on justice.

Iran’s president also referred to issues such as dominance-seeking, injustice, discrimination, and moral crises across the world, stating that BRICS can contribute to finding solutions to these crises.

Voicing Iran’s readiness for cooperation will all BRICS members, Raisi stressed that Iran strongly supports successful efforts of the BRICS bloc to ditch the dollar from economic relations among member countries and make use of their national currencies and any BRICS mechanism for payment and financial development.

He added that Iran enjoys exceptional potential and is fully prepared for partnership with BRICS in different political, security, economic, financial, and social areas.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks