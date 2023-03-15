Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Azeri President: Azerbaijan sees good chance for reaching peace with Armenia

By IFP Media Wire
President Ilham Aliyev

There is every chance of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said.

“I think that we have a good chance to reach an agreement, especially now that, after the meeting in Sochi last October, Azerbaijan and Armenia have recognized each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. It would be a good idea to sign such an agreement sooner or later,” the presidential press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that his country has elaborated five fundamental principles for a peace agreement on the basis of international law. A peace treaty, in his words, could be signed on the basis of these principles.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s position rests on two approaches: first, the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia, and, second, dialogue with Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

He recalled that on March 5 Azerbaijan’s envoy met with Armenians in Karabakh.

He also added that his administration has invited representatives of the Armenian community in Karabakh to visit Baku for a continuation of contacts and communications on issues concerning reintegration and the implementation of a range of infrastructure projects.

