Azeri President: Azerbaijan sees good chance for reaching peace with Armenia

“I think that we have a good chance to reach an agreement, especially now that, after the meeting in Sochi last October, Azerbaijan and Armenia have recognized each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. It would be a good idea to sign such an agreement sooner or later,” the presidential press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that his country has elaborated five fundamental principles for a peace agreement on the basis of international law. A peace treaty, in his words, could be signed on the basis of these principles.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s position rests on two approaches: first, the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia, and, second, dialogue with Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

He recalled that on March 5 Azerbaijan’s envoy met with Armenians in Karabakh.

He also added that his administration has invited representatives of the Armenian community in Karabakh to visit Baku for a continuation of contacts and communications on issues concerning reintegration and the implementation of a range of infrastructure projects.