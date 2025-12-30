Media WireForeign PolicySecurity

Ayatollah Khamenei’s aide vows ‘harsh response’ to any aggression

By IFP Media Wire
Ali Shamkhani

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has strongly condemned fresh US threats of military assault against the country, vowing a crushing response to any possible onslaught.

Admiral Ali Shamkhani stated in a social media post on Monday that, under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses to threats are planned before those threats materialize.

He stressed that the country’s missile and defense capabilities are not containable or permission-based.

Shamkhani then warned that any aggression against Iran will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said that he would support an attack by Israel on Iran if Tehran continued its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

