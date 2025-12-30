Ayatollah Khamenei’s aide vows ‘harsh response’ to any aggression

Admiral Ali Shamkhani stated in a social media post on Monday that, under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses to threats are planned before those threats materialize.

He stressed that the country’s missile and defense capabilities are not containable or permission-based.

Shamkhani then warned that any aggression against Iran will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said that he would support an attack by Israel on Iran if Tehran continued its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.