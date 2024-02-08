Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza is tragedy of humanity, disgracing West civilization

Addressing officials, delegations, and envoys from Islamic nations on Thursday on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, when Prophet Muhammad was appointed as the last prophet, the Iranian Leader said the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza shows that the current world order is failing.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Unfortunately, the tragedy of Gaza continues. This tragedy is the tragedy of the Muslim world, and even higher, it is the tragedy of humanity. It shows that the current world order is invalid.”

The Leader also lashed out at the US for its complicity in Israeli regime’s crimes, saying, “The Zionists themselves have admitted. They say that if it were not for the US weapons, the Zionist regime would not have been able to continue and pursue the war for a single day.”

He also said the aggression on Gaza has disgraced the Western civilization and culture.

“It shows that their civilization is a civilization in which cruelty is prevalent and it is allowed, as we see before our eyes, to attack hospitals, kill hundreds of people overnight, slaughter nearly 30 thousand people, the majority of them women and children, within three or four months in the region and they are behind all of these,” the Leader explained.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the offensive in Gaza will stop only if the major powers in the world stop their support for the Israeli regime, stressing that that the Palestinian fighters can manage the situation on the ground.