Autopsy of Turkish-American activist shows she was killed by Israeli sniper’s bullet to head: Nablus governor

Eygi, who was participating in a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, was shot by Israeli soldiers on Friday.

In a statement to Anadolu, Daghlas said the autopsy results indicated Eygi’s cause of death was a gunshot wound inflicted by a sniper, specifically targeting her head. Eygi had been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Eygi, 26, a dual citizen of Türkiye and the US, had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights. Her death has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from both local and international communities.

The family of Eygi urged the Joe Biden administration for an independent investigation into her killing.

The White House announced it was seeking additional information from Israel and had requested an investigation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to act “as necessary” when Washington has more information regarding the killing of Eygi.

“We deplore this tragic loss,” Blinken said during a press conference in the Dominican Republic.

“Now, most important thing to do is to gather the facts, and that’s exactly what we’re in the process of doing.”

“As you heard me say many times before, I have no higher priority than the safety and protection of American citizens around the world, wherever they are… When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we’ll act on it,” he added.

Blinken extended his “deepest condolences” to Eygi’s family, adding that the US is “intensely focused” on getting the facts, and any actions that will be driven by the facts.

“So first things first, let’s find out exactly what happened, and we will draw the necessary conclusions, consequences from that,” he continued.

Meantime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned “Israel’s barbaric intervention against peaceful anti-occupation protest in the West Bank”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also said the killing of a Turkish-American activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank was carried out on the orders of Israeli politicians.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called Eygi’s killing “an integral part of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people”.

It added that such a crime is “a direct outcome of the implementation of the instructions” of Israeli politicians with the aim of killing Palestinians and solidarity activists.

The ministry held the Israeli government fully responsible for the crime that confirms its predetermined plans to escalate the situation to cover its colonial projects across the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, the United Nations called for a “full investigation” and accountability for the killing of the activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

In response to Anadolu’s question on whether UN denounces the killing of the activist, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a news conference said: “I can tell you that we would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable.”

“Again, civilians must be must be protected at all times,” he added.

Asked about whether there have been any accountability for any UN personnel killed by Israel, Dujarric stated: “we have not seen anything.”

He said investigations and the issue of accountability would happen “once the fighting stops.”

“We have seen some movement towards accountability on the issue of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees,” he added.