Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...
Media WireAsia

At least 800 killed as powerful quake rattles Afghanistan

By IFP Media Wire

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 800 people and injured 3,000, a government spokesman announced, with significant damage reported across several districts in the mountainous regions.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 11:47pm local time (19:17 GMT) on Sunday in the province of Kunar near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, destroying numerous villages and causing extensive damage.

The quake, centred 27km (17 miles) east of Jalalabad, was just 8km (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

A short while later, another 4.5 magnitude tremor occurred near Basawul in Nangahar.

The effect of the quake was felt in neighbouring Pakistan, too.

In October 2023, an earthquake struck western Afghanistan, killing at least 2,400 people, according to the government there.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks