At least 800 killed as powerful quake rattles Afghanistan

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 11:47pm local time (19:17 GMT) on Sunday in the province of Kunar near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, destroying numerous villages and causing extensive damage.

The quake, centred 27km (17 miles) east of Jalalabad, was just 8km (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

A short while later, another 4.5 magnitude tremor occurred near Basawul in Nangahar.

The effect of the quake was felt in neighbouring Pakistan, too.

In October 2023, an earthquake struck western Afghanistan, killing at least 2,400 people, according to the government there.