Assassination of Nasrallah to accelerate Israel’s demise: Iran

Seyyed Abbas Araghhchi made the remarks on Sunday at the end of his visit to New York, where he attended the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking to Iranian reporters, he offered condolences over the martyrdom of “the great resistance commander”, saying his blood will increase the power of Hezbollah.

“Definitely, this martyrdom is a great loss, but it will not cause any disruption in the resilience,” he added.

“With what it did first in Gaza and then in Lebanon, the Zionist regime will certainly have no future in the region. It will never see peace. The natural outcome … is the acceleration of the Zionist regime’s demise.”

The minister also noted that Iran views the United States as a “partner” in the Israeli crime, expressing dismay at the UN Security Council’s inability to resolve current problems.

Furthermore, the top Iranian diplomat stated that he had reminded the UN chief of his responsibility to lead the international community in stopping Israel’s atrocities.

On Friday, Israel assassinated Nasrallah in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh at the culmination of its intensified acts of terror and aggression in Lebanon over the past two weeks.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Over the past year, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,640 Lebanese people and injured 8,408 others.

Following Nasrallah’s assassination, Hezbollah vowed in a statement that it will “continue its fight to confront the enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.”