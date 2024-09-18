Army source dismisses claims of Iran’s involvement in training Russian soldiers on drone-related issues

The source reaffirmed Iran’s adherence to neutrality in the disputes specifically the Ukraine war, as repeatedly announced by Iranian officials.

Referring to the trip of an Iranian delegation to Moscow in mid-August, the source emphasized that Abbas Sharifi, along with seven others, was in the Alabino region near the Russian capital from August 15 to 21, 2022, to supervise the performance of the Iranian team participating in the 2022 International Army Games Tank Biathlon.

He added that over 20 countries, including China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Venezuela, Azerbaijan Republic, and Iran, took part in the competitions.

The military source further said none of the Iranian delegation’s members left Moscow or were present in Crimea.