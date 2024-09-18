SecurityMedia WireSelected

Army source dismisses claims of Iran’s involvement in training Russian soldiers on drone-related issues

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Drone

An informed source in the Iranian Armed Forces has dismissed the Ukrainian prosecutor's claim about Tehran's involvement in training members of Russia's army on drone-related matters, calling it a conspiracy by some Western and European countries to justify their direct interference in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

The source reaffirmed Iran’s adherence to neutrality in the disputes specifically the Ukraine war, as repeatedly announced by Iranian officials.

Referring to the trip of an Iranian delegation to Moscow in mid-August, the source emphasized that Abbas Sharifi, along with seven others, was in the Alabino region near the Russian capital from August 15 to 21, 2022, to supervise the performance of the Iranian team participating in the 2022 International Army Games Tank Biathlon.

He added that over 20 countries, including China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Venezuela, Azerbaijan Republic, and Iran, took part in the competitions.

The military source further said none of the Iranian delegation’s members left Moscow or were present in Crimea.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks