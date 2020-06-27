Arms Embargo Won’t Affect Iran’s Defence Power: Top General

A senior Iranian military commander says arms embargoes will have no bearing on the country’s defence capability.

Major General Hossein Salami said Iran is under an international arms embargo.

“On the one hand, there are arms embargoes in place, and on the other, the US and its cronies are among the threats to us,” said General Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“This arms embargo gave [Iranian] scientists an opportunity to meet the country’s defence needs by drawing on domestic potential,” he added on the sidelines of visiting an exhibition showcasing the achievements and capabilities of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Organization of the IRGC’s Ground Force.

He said a whole variety of land weapons have been put on display at the exhibit.

The top general underscored using equipment that gives the military an edge will “prepare the lad force for a clear-cut war.”

He said Iran is has reached self-sufficiency when it comes to producing land weapons systems.

The top general said the IRGC will, in the near future, unveil systems used to attack the enemy unawares.