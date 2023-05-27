Armenia says two military service members abducted by Azerbaijan

“On May 26, a supply vehicle, loaded with food and water for strongholds, which was considered missing since 19:00 (local time) May 26, has been discovered on a road between positions. The vehicle was used by two Armenian servicemen,” the ministry press office said.

“Wide-scale operation on investigation of illegal abduction of Armenian servicemen by the Azerbaijani side is underway,” the Ministry noted.

The press office pointed out that, on May 26, Azerbaijani mass media and border security agency “published false information that the Armenian side allegedly carried out a sabotage infiltration attempt,” which resulted in apprehension of two Armenian servicemen.

“The message, published by the Azerbaijani border security agency, is a total lie and disinformation,” the defense ministry added.

A weapon, assigned to one of the servicemen was found in the vehicle, the press office noted.

“This proves that, even if the servicemen left the vehicle and were unable to find their bearings, they could not have had any sabotage intentions,” the Defense Ministry underlined, underscoring that the information about the incident will be forwarded to international partners.