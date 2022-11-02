Wednesday, November 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldEurope

Armenia foreign ministry spokesperson: Yerevan seeks to establish peace in South Caucasus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Armenia Azerbaijan

Yerevan has entered into negotiations with neighboring Azerbaijan Republic to restore peace to the South Caucasus region after decades of hostilities and wars over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran-based Mehr News Agency, Vahan Hunanyan expressed optimism that the long-standing issues with Azerbaijan Republic will be resolved at the negotiating table, but blamed Baku’s ‘excessive demands’ for the failure of the talks.

Meanwhile, Hunanyan hailed Armenia’s relations with Iran, saying the two countries are on the same page on many issues and there are no misunderstandings between them.

He described Iran as a key partner of Armenia and expressed hope that the bilateral ties will become stronger in all fields.

This comes as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Tehran on Tuesday, holding talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders say they are resolved to increase annual bilateral trade volume to three billion dollars.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks