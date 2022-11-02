Armenia foreign ministry spokesperson: Yerevan seeks to establish peace in South Caucasus

In an exclusive interview with Tehran-based Mehr News Agency, Vahan Hunanyan expressed optimism that the long-standing issues with Azerbaijan Republic will be resolved at the negotiating table, but blamed Baku’s ‘excessive demands’ for the failure of the talks.

Meanwhile, Hunanyan hailed Armenia’s relations with Iran, saying the two countries are on the same page on many issues and there are no misunderstandings between them.

He described Iran as a key partner of Armenia and expressed hope that the bilateral ties will become stronger in all fields.

This comes as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Tehran on Tuesday, holding talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders say they are resolved to increase annual bilateral trade volume to three billion dollars.