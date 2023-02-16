Armenia says it has sent draft peace agreement to Azerbaijan

Armenia has finalized the draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan and sent it to Baku, as well as to the member states of the OSCE Minsk Group, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

“Armenia has completed work on a draft agreement on peace and relations with Azerbaijan, and our proposals were handed over to the Azerbaijani side. We also passed them to the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he added.

The news agency did not provide details of the peace proposal. Previous attempts to reach a settlement in the months since Azerbaijan staged large-scale cross-border attacks inside Armenia in September proved fruitless.

Nagorno-Karabakh is disputed territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by a majority ethnic Armenian population.

Russia is a key power broker in the region and has a thousands-strong peacekeeping force around Nagorno-Karabakh.