Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of voilating ceasefire

Azerbaijan’s armed forces attacked the Armenian army’s positions in the eastern sector of the border on Friday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry has announced.

“On September 23, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire again by opening fire from small arms of various calibers on Armenian combat positions in the eastern sector of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Armenia’s Defense Ministry said.

The enemy was suppressed by return fire,” it added.

No casualties have been reported.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry, in turn, said that Armenia shelled its positions in 3 border regions.

“From the evening of September 22 until the morning of September 23, Armenian armed forces units on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlements of [three border regions] … The Azerbaijani army units took adequate response measures,” the ministry announced in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.