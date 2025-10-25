Araghchi: Iran ready for engagement If US abandons hegemonic attitude

In an interview with the online network Sahra, Araghchi said that as long as the U.S. maintains its hegemonic mindset and the Islamic Republic continues to reject domination, tensions between the two countries will persist.

“However, I believe this situation can be managed”, he noted.

“There is no reason for either side to pay unnecessary costs…we have serious differences with the US, most of which stem from Washington’s pursuit of dominance.”

Araghchi underscored that Iran will not give in to pressure or coercion but is receptive to respectful dialogue.

“The Iranian nation does not respond to the language of force, pressure, or sanctions”, he added.

“But if you speak with the Iranian people with dignity and act with respect, you will receive the same in return.”