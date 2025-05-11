FM Araghchi reaffirms Iran’s nuclear rights, calls for regional unity

“If the aim of the talks is to deny Iran its rights, we say clearly: Iran will not retreat from any of its nuclear rights,” Araghchi said at the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference in Doha on Saturday, held under the theme “Strong Relations and Shared Interests.”

The conference focused on strengthening ties between Iran and Arab nations amid ongoing regional tensions. Araghchi emphasized that cooperation and mutual understanding are key to establishing lasting stability in the Middle East.

In his speech, Araghchi also condemned the actions of the Israeli regime, calling it the central source of instability and violence in the region over the past eight decades.

He condemned Israel for launching attacks on nearly all of its neighbors and highlighted its current aggressions in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

“Today, we are witnessing genocide in Gaza,” he said.

“The Zionist regime is actively trying to destroy the Palestinian nation through displacement and war.”

He dismissed the two-state solution as no longer viable, blaming Israel’s expansionist policies and displacement strategies for rendering it obsolete.

Araghchi went on to welcome the recent thaw in relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, describing the dialogue as “constructive” and necessary for the future of the region.

“Our similarities are greater than our differences,” he said. “Many of our disagreements have been imposed from outside. Only through cooperation and respect, can we achieve stability in the region.”