FM Araghchi: Iran to negotiate with patience, without enrichment compromise

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran remains committed to negotiations over sanctions relief but emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not rush the process at the expense of national rights—especially the right to uranium enrichment.

Speaking after a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran will not abandon its core positions. “We’re not in a hurry, but we’re also not causing delays. Every hour that sanctions are lifted sooner matters to us, and we’ll pursue it. But not at the cost of the Iranian people’s rights,” he said.

Araghchi also dismissed recent media speculation suggesting that negotiations may continue into the summer. “These are just speculations,” he said, adding, “the outcome of the talks will only be determined once the rights of the Iranian people are fully secured.”

Regarding enrichment, Araghchi stated unequivocally, “Our position is clear. Enrichment is a core pillar of our nuclear industry, and we will not compromise.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei separately denied rumors about the next round of Iran–U.S. indirect talks, calling media reports speculative and affirming that “no date has been set yet.”

He also rejected as “fabricated” a tweet allegedly issued by the Omani Foreign Ministry regarding the talks.

