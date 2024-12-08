Analyst: Multiple regional, international actors shape Syrian landscape

In a new op-ed published a day before the fall of the government in Damascus, former Iranian diplomat and political analyst, Sabah Zanganeh, wrote that Syria’s proximity to the Mediterranean, Palestine, and Jordan makes it a pivotal area of contention.

“Russia, with its significant presence in Syria, particularly in Tartus and Hmeimim, seeks to maintain its influence in the region. Conversely, the US is active in northern Syria, primarily aiming to control oil and gas resources and support Israel,” he noted.

Zanganeh further explained that Turkey’s historical ties to Syria trace back to the Ottoman era, and it continues to assert its influence, particularly in Idlib, where Ankara supports opposition groups and proxies.

However, the picture is not complete yet, as he argues the ongoing conflict in the country has drawn in other actors.

“Ukraine, currently at odds with Russia, is reportedly providing training to insurgents, including in drone operations, to exert pressure on Iranian allies in Syria,” he elaborated.

The situation is so grave that Persian Gulf states like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have expressed concerns over the presence of terrorists and advocate for stability, he stated.

The complex web of interests and alliances underscores the multifaceted nature of the Syrian conflict, where geopolitical strategies and historical ties intertwine to shape the country’s future, Zanganeh wrote.