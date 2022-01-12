Analyst: Iran, P4+1 talks making progress, moving forward

Kourosh Ahmadi told Entekhab new and analysis website, the fact that no reports are leaking from the negotiations is a positive sign and shows the two sides are making progress in talks.

He referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s comment in an interview with Al-Jazeera that Iran is for the time being pursuing the removal of JCPOA-related sanctions but will definitely push for the lifting of all bans imposed on the country in future. Ahmadi said logic dictates that Iran should push for the removal of other sanctions as well, namely those placed on the country over its missile program and other issues like human rights.

The former diplomat also spoke of Amir Abdollahian’s demand for guarantees that Iran can sell oil and earn the revenues easily through its banking system.

Ahmadi said if the US is ready to access all terms of the JCPOA, it must abide by all provisions of the deal.

Regarding the fact that Iran and the US are divided at the end of the 6th round of talks over verification of sanctions removal, Ahmadi said, “My understanding is verification has two levels: One level is about the US measures to lift the sanctions,… the other level [I’m not sure if Iranian officials are pushing for that or not] is whether banks and economic institutions will do business with Iran or will remain worried about the consequences.”

Asked what the key differences between Iran and the United States are, the former diplomat said, “I think the most important differences that have pitted Iran and the United States against each other are, according to US officials, regional issues.”