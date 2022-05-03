Tuesday, May 3, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicySocietyReligion

Amir Abdollahian congratulates Muslim FMs on Eid al-Fitr

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent separate messages to his counterparts from Islamic countries, congratulating them on Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages to the foreign ministers of Muslim countires, Amir Abdollahian said marking Eid al-Fitr as the feast of humanity and the day of happiness and gratitude for one month of worshiping.

He said servitude to God is the manifestation of brotherhood and unity among Muslims to realize the goals of the lofty religion of Islam.

Amir Abdollahian also said coordination among the leaders of these countries plays an effective role in strengthening unity in Islamic societies and in their progress.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks