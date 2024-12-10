IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Al-Julani, Erdogan potential casualties of Syrian events, Iranian daily argues

By IFP Editorial Staff

The ongoing events in Syria could result in significant casualties, notably Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the militant Tahrir al-Sham group, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Iranian newspaper has commented in its Tuesday edition.

Jomhouri-e Eslami predicts that Erdogan is unlikely to realize his dream of establishing a new Ottoman Empire despite his cooperation with the Israeli regime and his alignment in executing what it called “a joint US-Russia conspiracy” in Syria to topple Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“Analysts suggest five potential outcomes for Syria’s future: the formation of an Islamic state by Tahrir al-Sham, a pro-Israel anti-Islamic state, a US-backed federal republic, a democratic republic with diverse party participation, or the division of Syria into multiple countries leading to prolonged civil wars,” Jomhouri-e Eslami pointed out.

It also painted a grim picture of Syria’s future, noting that regardless of the outcome, the country will likely face chaos, violence, and power struggles, with figures like al-Julani being sacrificed by external powers who initially used them to achieve their goals.

Furthermore, Israel is expected to maintain its influence over Syria, having strategically supported militants to overthrow Assad, it warned.

It also predicted that Erdogan, despite his role in the conspiracy, will not achieve his ambitions and may be ousted sooner than the leaders of Arab countries that funded the uprisings in Syria.

