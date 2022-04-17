Sunday, April 17, 2022
Airports of Tehran will close on Monday during Army Day parade

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mehrabad Airport
All civilian flights in Iran will halt on Monday for several hours during the Army Day air parade on Monday.

The flights will include passenger, cargo, training and recreational planes and the halt will be effective from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM local time.

The deputy chief for Aviation Operations of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said the air parade will be conducted in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army.

Massoud Nikbakht noted that for the safety of the aircraft participating in the drill and also other flights, all airports inside Tehran including Mehrabad, Imam Khomeini and Payam will be closed during that time.

Nikbakht added that Iranian authorities have already informed all domestic and foreign airlines of the scheduled parade.

