Afghanistan neighbors in talks over ongoing situation

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s six neighbors are discussing the situation in the country in a teleconference.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said the six-way talks are aimed at exploring ways of giving aid to the Afghan people and restoring stability to Afghanistan.

He said the Iranian foreign minister outlined Iran’s policy during the teleconference. According to Khatibzadeh, Amir Abdollahian blamed the US occupation for the dire situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also said Afghanistan’s current officials must do their best and neighbors should also help establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s position that the crisis in Afghanistan has no military solution, just as the country’s history has shown that’s the case. All Afghan groups must join hands to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

The foreign minister added it’s Iran’s policy to give priority to the Afghan people’s will and Afghanistan can achieve stability through the establishment of an inclusive government based on the country’s ethnic fabric.

Amir Abdollahian also stressed the need for giving humanitarian aid to Afghans in this critical period.

Iran has been making efforts to help resolve disputes between different Afghan factions following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Iran says only Afghans themselves can decide their future through dialogue, adding the Afghan crisis has no military solution.