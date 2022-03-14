Advisor to Iran’s leader condemns Saudi executions as “carnage”

Velayati said in a statement the killings show the true colors of the Saudi regime officials more than ever before and will go down in infamy.

The secretary general of the International Association of Islamic Awakening noted that the perpetrators of this crime are disgraced in the eyes of the freedom-seeking people of the world despite their claims of defending human rights.

The statement criticized the international bodies’ silence toward the mass execution in Saudi Arabia and other crimes committed against people elsewhere in the region including in Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

It said the silence of rights groups and organizations further emboldens the Saudi regime to think they can commit more atrocities with impunity.

Velayati’s statement urged global condemnation of the mass execution in Saudi Arabia, noting that such crimes are orchestrated by arrogant powers with the aim of weakening Muslim countries as this has been admitted on several occasions by leaders of the Western governments and the reactionary Western-backed regimes of the region that were responsible for the creation of terror groups like Daesh.

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had executed a record 81 people in one day for what it called terrorism-related offences. The figure exceeds the total number of prisoners killed last year