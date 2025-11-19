Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Advisor to Iranian Leader outlines conditions for renewed talks with US, rejects limits on Iran’s missile, nuclear programs

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and senior advisor to the Iranian Leader said any future negotiations with the US must be based on “equality and mutual respect,” emphasizing that both the agenda and framework of talks must be agreed upon in advance.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Kamal Kharrazi stressed that Washington must take the first step to demonstrate readiness to engage on terms set by Tehran.

Kharrazi reiterated that Iran will not halt uranium enrichment, describing it as essential for nuclear fuel production and medical needs, though he said the level of enrichment could be subject to negotiation.

He added that Iran’s nuclear program is indigenous and cannot be dismantled by force.

He also stated that the Leader’s fatwa (religious decree) prohibiting nuclear weapons is “unchangeable.”

On missiles, Kharrazi ruled out any negotiations, calling Iran’s ballistic program non-negotiable and vital for national defense.

On the US-Israeli strikes earlier this year on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, he said the extent of damage is still under assessment.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Kharrazi said a “positive approach” would be met with reciprocity, but warned that any use of force against Iran “will not work.”

