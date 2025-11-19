Advisor to Iranian Leader outlines conditions for renewed talks with US, rejects limits on Iran’s missile, nuclear programs

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Kamal Kharrazi stressed that Washington must take the first step to demonstrate readiness to engage on terms set by Tehran.

Kharrazi reiterated that Iran will not halt uranium enrichment, describing it as essential for nuclear fuel production and medical needs, though he said the level of enrichment could be subject to negotiation.

He added that Iran’s nuclear program is indigenous and cannot be dismantled by force.

He also stated that the Leader’s fatwa (religious decree) prohibiting nuclear weapons is “unchangeable.”

On missiles, Kharrazi ruled out any negotiations, calling Iran’s ballistic program non-negotiable and vital for national defense.

On the US-Israeli strikes earlier this year on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordow, he said the extent of damage is still under assessment.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Kharrazi said a “positive approach” would be met with reciprocity, but warned that any use of force against Iran “will not work.”