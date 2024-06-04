Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Foreign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Acting Iranian FM meets with Hezbollah chief, Palestinian resistance leaders

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met with the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during his stay in Lebanon on Tuesday and held talks on the regional developments.

The two sides discussed the ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its spillover in Lebanon, and reviewed the solutions to stop the crimes committed by the occupying regime.

The Hezbollah secretary general extended his gratitude to the Iranian Leader, government and nation for standing by the nations in the region and resistance movements.

He also renewed his condolences over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Syria from Lebanon later on Tuesday to pursue his regional tour.

Bagheri met with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements in the Syrian capital and held talks with them.

Before embarking on the tour, Bagheri had announced that increasing synergy between resistance groups in the region to confront the Israeli regime is one of the main goals of his regional trip.

